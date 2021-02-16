Mumbai to face another lockdown if people violate COVID-19 rules: BMC mayor

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) mayor Kishori Pednekar said on February 16 that another lockdown will be imposed in the city if people don't abide by COVID-19 norms.

"It's a matter of concern. Most people travelling in trains don't wear masks. People must take precautions else we'd head towards another lockdown," Pednekar was quoted saying by news agency ANI.

"Whether lockdown will be implemented again, is in the hands of people," she added.

Pednekar's statement comes a day after Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that the Maharashtra government would take strict action if COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Pawar said on Monday, "We will have to take strict action after talking to the Chief Minister if cases continue to rise."

Maharashtra overtook Kerala, after a 42-day slump, to report the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country. On Monday, Maharashtra reported 3,365 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest single day rise since the first week of January.

The Maharashtra government allowed local train services to resume in Mumbai from February 1 after 10 months. For now, the government has decided that the general public will be allowed to travel before 7 am, between 12 noon and 4 pm, and then again after 9 pm.

The state government issued an order which stated that "The local train services will be restricted to the essential services staff only as is being permitted currently from 7 am to 12 pm and from 4 pm to 9 pm."

Also read: India records 4 cases of South African, 1 of Brazilian COVID-19 variant

Also read: More than 100 residents of Bengaluru multi story test positive for COVID-19 after party