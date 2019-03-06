Nirav Modi's Alibaug bungalow where he hosted lavish parties to be demolished using dynamites

Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi's posh bungalow on Kihim beach in Alibaug, Maharashtra, will be demolished using explosives. The 30,000 square feet structure will be brought down by using dynamites from all possible points, the Raigad district administration said. As per the current market price, the making cost for the building could be around Rs 25 crore. The authorities had earlier failed to raze the structure with the help of excavators due to a superior quality construction material used in the building.

Reports suggest tiles and plaster were removed so that pillars could be exposed to the explosion. The administration intends to destroy the structure inserting dynamites in holes created in the pillars of the bungalow. The demolition process will be executed under the supervision of additional collector Bharat Shitole, who has extensive experience in razing structures using blast, reported the Times of India. Also known as 'Demolition Man' among his peers, Shitole has destroyed over 40 buildings using dynamites so far.

The Raigad district collectors' office is demolishing Nirav Modi's mansion after receiving the Bombay High Court order against the illegal structure. Nirav Modi, along with his maternal uncle Mehul Choksi, has been accused of defrauding state-owned Punjab National Bank of Rs 13,700 crore. The bungalow was part of the properties attached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Though the ED had objected to the demolition, the HC gave a go-ahead to the Raigad district collector to raze the building.

This was the same mansion where Nirav Modi used to host lavish parties of high-profile people, say reports. Earlier, the authorities had removed Nirav Modi's belongings from the building. Nirav Modi had violated the Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) rules by encroaching upon the area to build a bigger bungalow. He had not only carried out illegal construction in the CRZ zone but also created a garden outside his villa and between the beach, which is government land and falls in the CRZ zone. Apart from Nirav Modi's bungalow, 14 other mansions will be razed by the Raigad authorities for the violation of coastal zone regulatory norms. Among the prominent bungalows that will be demolished include Jayant Mulujkar-owned Avani Agro Pvt Ltd and Shahzida Kundanmal.

