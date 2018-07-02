Nirav Modi to be arrested? What happens when Interpol issues a red corner notice

In a big breakthrough for investigative agencies, the Interpol on Monday issued a Red Corner Notice against fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi. While the Interpol's Red Notice is certainly going to make Modi's future travels a bit more risky, it may not necessarily lead to his arrest and subsequent extradition.

The Red Notice is a request to locate and provisionally arrest an individual pending extradition. However, the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) cannot compel any member country to arrest an individual who is the subject of a Red Notice. Each member country decides for itself what legal value to give a Red Notice within their borders.

A Red Notice is not an international arrest warrant. It is issued by the Lyon-headquartered General Secretariat at the request of a member country or an international tribunal based on a valid national arrest warrant. Interpol, which facilitates international police cooperation counts 192 countries as its members. Both Belgium and India are members of Interpol.

Modi, accused of defrauding state-run Punjab National Bank (PNB) to the tune of Rs 14,000 crore, is believed to be hiding in Belgium. When Interpol publishes a Red Notice this is simply to inform all member countries that the person is wanted based on an arrest warrant or equivalent judicial decision issued by a country or an international tribunal. Interpol does not issue arrest warrants.

How is a Red Notice issued?

Police in one of the member countries request a Red Notice via their National Central Bureau and provide information on the case. The INTERPOL General Secretariat publishes the Notice after a compliance check is completed. Police all around the world are alerted.

Why is the Red Notice important?

It gives high, international visibility to cases. Criminals and suspects are flagged to border officials, making travel difficult. Countries can request and share critical information linked to an investigation.

Who can see the Red Notice?

While most Red Notices are restricted to law enforcement use only, some member countries choose to make an extract publicly available. This includes information such as the individual's name and the criminal charges for which they are wanted.