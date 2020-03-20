Nirbhaya case: Convicts did not express any last wish before hanging

The four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, who were hanged on Friday morning, had not expressed any last wish, according to officials. "The convicts had not expressed any last wish or will to authorities," an official said. Death row convicts are asked about their last wish before hanging.

As per prison manual, any documents, including the will of the prisoner, can be signed and attested in the presence of the jail superintendent and the district magistrate or additional district magistrate.

The four men -- Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) -- convicted for the 2012 gang rape and murder of the 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who later came to be known as 'Nirbhaya', were hanged at 5.30 am inside Delhi's Tihar Jail.

Also read: Nirbhaya accused hanged: Justice delayed, but not denied,' says Asha Devi

Also read: Nirbhaya case timeline: Here's how the chain of events unfolded