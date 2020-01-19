'No dearth of money, will spend Rs 5 lakh crore on infrastructure,' says Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said his ministry planned to spend Rs 5 lakh crore on infrastructure development this year.

He was speaking at the inaugural function of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT) in Nagpur in Maharashtra.

"In the last five years, I have awarded contracts worth Rs 17 lakh crore. This year, I'm planning to touch Rs 5 lakh crore mark in spending on infrastructure development," Gadkari said.

"I want to tell you there is no dearth of money," he told the gathering.

