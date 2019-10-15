Amartya Sen congratulates Abhijit Banerjee on Nobel Prize win

Indian economist and philosopher Amartya Sen Monday said he was "very very happy and delighted" that Abhijit Banerjee jointly won this years' Nobel Prize for Economics.

Indian-American economist Banerjee who recieved the Nobel Prize 2019 is the second person of Indian origin to have won the prestigious award in Economics. The first one was Amartya Sen who won the coveted prize in the year 1998 for his contribution to welfare economics.

"I'm very very happy and delighted that Abhijit Banerjee along with others have been awarded with the Nobel for Economics," Sen told PTI from Boston.

58-year-old Banerjee bagged the coveted prize jointly with his wife Esther Duflo and another economist Michael Kremer for his "experimental approach to alleviating global poverty".

"I think that the prize has been given to the most competent persons," Sen said.

Banerjee is currently the Ford Foundation International Professor of Economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

86-year-old Sen currently serves as professor of economics and philosophy at Harvard University, from where Banerjee received his PhD in 1988. Both of them had been students of the famed Presidency College, now university, in the city during their undergraduate years.

(With PTI inputs)