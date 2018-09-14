Not just milk, watch out for these other new products of Ramdev's Patanjali

Baba Ramdev's Patanjali has forayed into the dairy market with the launch of packaged milk and other milk products. Moving forward from cow urine to cow's milk may push the firm into a market largely untapped by national-level players. Patanjali, meanwhile, has also launched other items ranging from solar panels to animal feed.

The Haridwar-based company is estimating business worth Rs 500 crore during the ongoing fiscal. Patanjali aims to double its sales figures of Rs 1,000 crore by the next financial year on the back of its latest portfolio expansion.

Below is the list of products Patanjali will market under its brand in the coming days:

Milk and dairy products

Patanjali will begin with milk in pouches and will expand into tetra-packaged and flavoured milk in due time. For now, Patanjali milk will be rolled out in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Pune. A litre of Patanjali milk will be sold at Rs 40, which is Rs 2 less than the market rate of most other brands.

Alongside packed milk, Patanjali has also launched other dairy products like curd, buttermilk, cottage cheese, herbal-flavoured milk and more. The company is aiming to sell 10 lakh litre of milk every day and claims to have produced 4 lakh on the first day of launch itself.

A network of collection and chilling centres has been set up over the course of two years to procure milk from producers. The network employs one lakh farmers and the number will expand to five lakh in coming years, according to Patanjali. The company has partnered with 56,000 retailers and vendors to sell its packaged milk and milk products.

Frozen food

Patanjali has also launched its own line of frozen food - green peas, sweet corn and potato fingers. While the exact price of the new frozen food line-up is not known yet, Baba Ramdev has promised that it will be half compared to other brands.

Bottled water

Patanjali has also introduced bottled drinking water named Divya Jal in 250mL, 500 m, 1 litre and 2 litre, 5 litre and 20 litre bottles. While there is no word on how much a bottle will cost, Patanjali does plan on introducing mineral water and flavoured water later on.

Solar panels

The company's subsidiary, Patanjali Renewable Energy, recently started producing solar panels capable of producing 60W of energy at a facility. And these panels were part of the new lineup of products that were launched recently. While the prices for these panels are not clear, the company does claim better low sunlight productivity.

Edited by Vivek Punj