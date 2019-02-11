Nurse recruitment 2019: Tamil Nadu MRB accepts application for 2,345 vacancies; last date Feb 27

The Tamil Nadu Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB) has invited applications for the recruitment of nurses. As per the official website, mrb.tn.gov.in, there are a total of 2,345 vacancies to be filled. Interested candidates can apply for the role by submitting their application online. The last date to apply is February 27, 2019, while candidates can submit application fee by March 1, 2019.

The amount payable as the application fee for General Category is Rs 700, while individuals in the SC, SCA, ST, DAP (PH) categories will have to pay Rs 350.

The exam will be conducted on June 23. Candidates who have a degree or diploma in nursing from any of the institutes recognised by Tamil Nadu Nurses and Midwives Council are eligible to apply. However, applicants must be between 18 and 57 years of age.

Once recruited, the employees will be paid a sum of Rs 14,000 per month with an annual increment of Rs 500. According to the notification, candidates will be absorbed into regular time scale of pay after completing two-year tenure.

MRB Nurse Recruitment 2019: Here's how candidates can apply:

Go to the official website, mrb.tn.gov.in

Click on 'online registration' on homepage

Once you are taken to a new page, click on 'registration' under 'nurses'

Fill form with all the details, upload images

Pay the application fee

Keep the receipt for future reference

