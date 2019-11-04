scorecardresearch
Odd-Even rule: 192 challans issued for violations on Day 1 of scheme

Odd-Even scheme: The Delhi Traffic police issued 170 challans while the teams of the transport and the revenue department issued 15 and seven challans respectively

Odd-even rule: Violation is punishable with a fine of Rs 4,000 Odd-even rule: Violation is punishable with a fine of Rs 4,000

A total of 192 challans were issued for violations of the odd-even rule on the first day of its implementation on Monday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

He also thanked the people of Delhi for complying with the rule, saying the scheme was successful on day one.

The Delhi Traffic police issued 170 challans while the teams of the transport and the revenue department issued 15 and seven challans respectively, he said.

Violation of the odd-even rule is punishable with a fine of Rs 4,000.

The scheme will be in force from 8 AM to 8 PM till November 15.

Sisodia said the air quality in Delhi improved on Monday as compared to the previous day, due to various reasons including the odd-even scheme.

