Odd-even scheme in Delhi: Check dates, fines, timings, rules, exemptions

After almost three years of gap, the Odd-even scheme will be back in Delhi from November 4 (Monday) to November 14 (Thursday). Under the 'odd-even scheme', vehicles with odd registration number (ending with 6781, 7863 etc) will be allowed on odd days. And on even days, only vehicles with even number (eg 2238, 7400 etc) would be allowed. It will be the third time that the odd-even scheme will come into force in Delhi. Odd-even was first implemented for 15 days from January 1-15 and then from April 15-30 in 2016.

Here are top-10 important rules, exemptions, timings to keep in mind to avoid penalties:

1. Since the odd-even scheme is starting from November 4, therefore, cars with even numbers will be allowed on the road on this day. Next day, on November 5, cars with odd-numbers would be allowed on Delhi road. This will go till November 14.

2. Cars with even number would be allowed to drive on the roads of Delhi in the following dates ---Nov4 (Monday), Nov 6 (Wednesday), Nov 8 (Friday), Nov 12 (Tuesday) and Nov 14 (Thursday). Whereas, the odd-number cars could drive in these dates--Nov 5 (Tuesday), Nov 7 (Thursday), Nov 9 (Saturday), Nov 11 (Monday) and Nov 13 (Wednesday).

3. If anyone violates odd-even rule then a fine of Rs 4,000 would be charged. Earlier, the penalty was Rs 2,000 for the violation. The hike in penalty has been suggested by the Transport department as per the amended Motor Vehicle Act.

4. The odd-even scheme will be applicable in Delhi from 8 am to 8 pm, except on Sundays.

5. Exempted vehicles during odd-even scheme: Two Wheelers, Women drivers alone or with child up to 12 years of age, Private vehicles with school children in uniform (only during school timings), Vehicles with person/s with physical disabilities.

Vehicles of VVIPs/VIPs (Prime Minister, President, Vice President, Governors, Chief Justice Of India, Lok Sabha speaker, Union Ministers, Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha Leaders of Opposition, vehicles of chief ministers of states and union territories, vehicles of Supreme Court Judges, UPSC Chairperson, Chief Election Commissioner, Election Commissioners, Comptroller and Auditor General of India, Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha, Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha,Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Judges of Delhi High Court, Lokayukta) Emergency enforcement, defence, paramilitary and embassy vehicles

6. The following will not be exempted from the odd-even scheme in Delhi:

Four-wheeled vehicles driven by men, private CNG vehicles

Non-Goods vehicles from other states, MLAs of other states

7. Cab aggregators Ola and Uber have said that they will deactivate surge pricing during the 12-day odd-even road rationing scheme.

8. The Delhi government has said that it is going to hire 2,000 private buses to boost public transport system during the odd-even scheme. Currently, around 5,600 buses are run by DTC and DIMTS under Cluster scheme.

9. During odd-even rule in Delhi, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will conduct 61 additional trips and a total of 5,100 trips through 294 trains.

10. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has ordered staggered office timings at all Delhi government offices. The offices of various departments of the Delhi government will open at 9.30 AM and 10.30 AM, he said.

