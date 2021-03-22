One year of lockdown: 5 reasons why COVID-19 panic has decreased in India

In March 2020, India announced one of the most stringent country-wide lockdowns in the world to combat Covid-19, the epidemic that was beginning to sweep across nations. A year later, Covid-19 threat is far from over and several countries, including India, are experiencing another spike in the number of infections.
But instead of the fear factor which led to a lockdown last year, India seems to be confident of tackling another potential spread, a reason why Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat decided to go ahead with the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar - a religious congregation of thousands of devotees - after abiding by the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) prescribed by the Centre.
While the risk of a potential surge of Covid-19 cases is very much there, the decision to allow mass gatherings (elections in five states of the country are also leading to such gatherings) explains what has changed in terms of the understanding of the disease, strengthening of the diagnostic and treatment infrastructure, development of vaccines and its administration to targeted high-risk groups in India in the last one year.
Here are five things that have changed in the last one year:
