Opposition misleading farmers, shooting from their shoulders: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday stated that the Opposition is misleading the farmers who are protesting against the Centre's new farm laws. PM Modi, while addressing an event in Kutch, said, "Opposition is misleading farmers, shooting from their shoulders."

PM Modi was in Dhordo in Kutch, Gujarat to lay the foundation stone of several development projects in the state. These include a 30,000 megawatts hybrid renewable energy park near Khavda and four seawater desalination plants.

Taking potshots at the Opposition, PM Modi said, "They also wanted these reforms but they couldn't when they were in power. But now that we have managed to do it, they are misleading farmers."

Defending the reforms introduced by his administration, he said, "The agriculture reforms that have taken place are exactly what farmer bodies and even Opposition have been asking over the years. Government of India is always committed to farmer welfare and we will keep assuring the farmers and addressing their concerns".

The Prime Minister added that a conspiracy is going on around Delhi to confuse the protesting farmers. "They are being scared that after the new agricultural reforms, the land of farmers will be occupied by others. Tell me, if a dairy has a contract of collecting milk from you, do they take away your cattle too?" added PM Modi.

Modi also mentioned that minimal government involvement has helped agricultural produce and dairy products trade flourish in Gujarat.

"Today, trade of agricultural produce and dairy products is flourishing in Gujarat because government involvement is minimal. Government provided some basic facilities and the rest is being taken care of by cooperative sector, farmers, etc," he added.

PM Modi also talked about the development projects in his address, He said, "Today, Kutch has taken a big step towards new-age technology and new-age economy". He further added that Kutch is one of the fastest developing areas and its connectivity is improving day by day.

"People of Kutch turned disappointment into hope... Even a big earthquake couldn't shatter the morale of Kutch residents. Everyone stood up again after the quake and now look where have they taken Kutch," added the Prime Minister. He was referencing to a series of earthquakes that had hit Kutch in June this year.

