Over 220 Indian pilgrims issued visa by Pakistan High Commission

The Pakistan High Commission on Wednesday said it has issued visas to over 220 Indian pilgrims to participate in the 310th birth anniversary celebrations of religious leader Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib, at Sukkur in Pakistan's Sindh province from December 5-16.

Under the framework of a bilateral protocol on visits to religious shrines, Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India visit Pakistan every year.

Shadaram Sahib, who was born in Lahore in 1708, had laid the foundation of Shadani Darbar tirth, a 300-year-old temple, in Pitafi area of Sindh.

"The Pakistan High Commission has issued visas to over 220 Hindu pilgrims from India to participate in the 310th birthday celebrations of Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib, at Sukkur, from December 5-16," a release from the High Commission said.

Devotees from across the world visit the temple every year.

"The issuance of pilgrimage visas is in line with the Government of Pakistan's efforts for promoting visits to religious shrines and people-to-people exchanges," the High Commission said.

"It also reflects the commitment of the Pakistan government to faithfully implement the bilateral protocol on visits to religious shrines," it said.

Last month, Pakistan had given visas to more than 3,800 Sikh pilgrims to visit the country.

"Pakistan remains committed to preserving sacred religious places and providing all possible facilitation for the visiting pilgrims of all faiths," the High Commission said.