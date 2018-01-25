Padmaavat release LIVE updates: MP theatre owners decide not to show the movie for now

Amid severe and violent protests, Padmaavat has released across the country today. Karni Sena protestors have been wreaking havoc and destruction across multiple states, and even attacking a school bus. The movie, initially titled Padmavati was scheduled for release on December 1, 2017 but was delayed amid protests and death threats. The Censor Board cleared the movie with a handful of modifications and asked the title to be changed to Padmaavat. Nevertheless, the Karni Sena did not back down and carried on its protests. The movie was subsequently banned in four states Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana. The makers however petitioned the Supreme Court to lift the ban as they had already followed the demands of the Karni Sena and made the required changes. The SC lifted the ban and ordered the movie to release.

The movie has been released today and here are the LIVE updates:



6: 24 pm - MP theatre owners decide not to show Padmaavat as of now due to the ongoing protests. An association of theatre owners Central Cine Circuit Association (CCCA) meet CM Shivraj Singh and inform him of their decision.



5: 18 pm - Suraj Pal Singh Amu, General Secretary of Rajput Karni Sena arrested in Gurugram for his inflammatory statements.



5: 03 pm - Members of various organissations vandalise a dhaba as part of their protest against Padmaavat.

#WATCH: Members of various organisations vandalised a 'dhaba' located at Dewas, Maxi bypass in protest against #Padmaavat, protesters removed from the spot after police intervention. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/frCOPLY7Bz - ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2018

4: 15 pm - "Law and order situation is peaceful across the state. Only 2 minor incidents have been reported in Jalore and Udaipur. If multiplexes ask for protection we'll certainly give it to them. Appeal people to protest peacefully, not take law into their hands," says Rajasthan Home Minister : ANI



3: 20 pm - Gajendra Singh, President of Kshatriya Mahasabha says that the Kshatriya community will contribute and give Rs 1 Crore to whoever chops off Deepika Padukone's ears and nose.

Kshatriya community will contribute & give the person a reward of Rs 1 Crore who chops off Deepika Padukone's ears and nose: Gajendra Singh, President Kshatriya Mahasabha (24.1.2018) #Padmaavat pic.twitter.com/OP9R4EmaG1 - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 25, 2018

2: 54 pm - A page called Jaaton Ka Adda streamed the entire movie live from a theatre on Facebook, as reported in India Today. More than 15,000 people had already shared the movie and the video had 3.5 lakh views.



2: 46 pm - "All the vehicles are being checked and every person is being frisked. All the shows were houseful yesterday. It was peaceful yesterday and so will be today. We are prepared for all situation. Arrests will be made if need be," says Pradeep Rai, SP (City) Dehradun : ANI



1:29 pm - Following a memorandum by the Karni Sena, the Udaipur district administration has urged educational institutions to refrain from playing Padmaavat song 'Ghoomar' on Republic Day. They threatened with unpleasant incident if the song is played.

1:22 pm - Eighteen people arrested in connection with the attack on a school bus in Gurugram yesterday. They will be brought to Sohna Court later today.

1:10 pm - Police and Bajrang Dal workers clash outside a cinema hall in Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand: Clash between Police & Bajrang Dal workers outside a cinema hall in Rishikesh #Padmaavat pic.twitter.com/69gNzsf04E - ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2018

1:07 pm - "Yesterday some people pelted stones on school children in #Gurugram. I couldn't sleep entire night. If our children are pelted with stones on Republic Day eve, a few kms away from nation's capital, it is a matter of shame for the entire nation," says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal : ANI

12:55 pm - Supreme Court to hear two separate petitions against four states and the Karni Sena on Monday for violating the court's order.

#SupremeCourt agrees to hear on Monday two separate petitions seeking contempt action against four state govts and Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena for violating its order allowing all-India release of controversial movie #Padmaavat. pic.twitter.com/06SmMQTmnU - All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) January 25, 2018



12:40 pm - Man tries to self-immolate outside a cinema hall in Varanasi.

Man tries to self immolate outside a cinema hall in Varanasi, detained by Police. #Padmaavat pic.twitter.com/lIGVaaozct - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 25, 2018

Karni Sena members protest at Lucknow's Novelty cinema, present roses to people and appeal to them to not watch the film. A protester says 'we will also compensate money of the tickets in case people have already bought' #Padmaavat pic.twitter.com/uezpold0lG - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 25, 2018

- Karni Sena members protest outside Lucknow's Novelty Cinema, offer rose to people and request them not to watch the movie.- High alert in Gurugram at Sohna Road where a bus was torched by protestors.

12:09 pm - Another contempt petition has been filed against three members of Karni Sena for violating court orders.



12:08 pm - A contempt petition has been filed in the Supreme Court against four states for failing to maintain law and order despite the court's mandate.

12:06 pm - Padmaavat has been cleared by the Pakistani censor board for release. The movie has been given a U certificate.

12:05 pm - According to reports, Karni Sena protestors accidently set fire to a fellow protestor's car.

12:02 pm - After a special screening of Padmaavat, Rajput leaders withdrew their objection to the movie. According to The Indian Express, the Rajput Mahasabha found "nothing objectionable" in the movie.

11:59 am - A notice has been put up outside PVR Cinemas in Gurugram's Ambience Mall.

- Police arrested at least 45 people in Gujarat and booked them for conspiracy, attempt to murder and attempt to commit culpable homicide, damaging private properties. Two thousand people were named in four FIRs.

Screenings of the movie were cancelled in UP. Protestors pelted stones on a multiplex in Meerut, damaging properties. Multiple special screenings were cancelled in Mumbai. In Gurugram, a school bus with 10 children and teachers was attacked by Karni Sena goons.

Video of school bus attacked today in Gurugram by anti-Padmavati cowards. This is the aukat of groups like the Karni Sena: attackers of little kids. May the men responsible for this never be able to walk again. pic.twitter.com/4ZFKvJboKc - Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) January 24, 2018

There will never be a cause big enough to justify violence against children. Violence and hatred are the weapons of the weak. The BJP's use of hatred and violence is setting our entire country on fire. - Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) January 24, 2018

Rahul Gandhi condemned this attack on these children in Gurugram and called it "BJP's use of hatred and violence".In MP three Muslim youths were arrested for an alleged offensive Facebook.

Jan 24, 2018 - Initial reactions of critics watching Padmaavat are more or less positive. While a lot of critics are calling it long, drab and boring, others have praised Sanjay Leela Bhansali's craftsmanship. Ranveer Singh has been particularly praised for his portrayal of Alauddin Khilji.

Violence across several states was reported, including Haryana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and UP.