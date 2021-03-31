PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline extended to June 30 due to COVID disruptions

The last date to link Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar number has been extended till June 30, 2021. The decision was taken considering the disruption caused by COVID-19, said the Income Tax Department on Wednesday.

Originally, the deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar was expiring on March 31, 2021, with the end of the current financial year. Failing to link the two would by the last date would render the PAN invalid.

"Representations have been received from taxpayers that the last date for intimating the Aadhaar number may further be extended in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Keeping in view the difficulties faced by the taxpayers, the central government has issued notification today extending the last date for the intimation of Aadhaar number and linking thereof with PAN to June 30, 2021," the tax department said.

Why do you need to link PAN and Aadhaar

As per Section 139AA of Income-tax Act, it is mandatory for every person to quote their Aadhaar number in their income tax return and the application for allotment of PAN, provided they are eligible for Aadhaar. Every person who has been allotted PAN as of July 1, 2017, and who is eligible to obtain Aadhaar number is required to link his PAN to Aadhaar.

What happens if you don't link PAN and Aadhaar

As per the new Section 234H of the Income-tax Act, a person who does not link their PAN with Aadhaar will have to pay a penalty up to Rs 1,000. The amendment was introduced in the Finance Bill 2021.

If the PAN and Aadhaar are not linked by the last date, the former will be termed invalid. Once this happens, the PAN holder will be unable to file their income tax returns, conduct financial transactions that require PAN, or avail of government benefits like pension, scholarship, LPG subsidy, etc.

Taxpayers who have not linked their PAN and Aadhaar will also have to pay higher TDS and TCS.

Your deactivated PAN will become active once it is linked with your Aadhaar.

How to link PAN with Aadhaar online

1. Visit the I-T Department's official website - incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

2. Go to 'Link Aadhaar' section mentioned on the left side of the portal.

3. Here, fill in your PAN number, Aadhaar number, name and the CAPTCHA.

4. Click on the 'Link Aadhaar' option.

5. The I-T Department will validate your details, thereafter your PAN-Aadhaar linking will be completed.

Link Aadhaar card to PAN card via SMS

From your registered mobile number type UIDPAN, PAN and Aadhaar number and send them to 567678 or 56161. For example, Type UIDPAN (12-digit Aadhaar number), SPACE (10-digit PAN), and send it to 567678 or 56161.

Link Aadhaar card with PAN manually

In order to link the documents manually, visit a service centre for your PAN card and fill the 'Annexure-I' form. Attach the form with a copy of the PAN and Aadhaar cards. With this method, an individual will have to pay a prescribed fee, unlike the online linking which is free.

