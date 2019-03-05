Paytm's new loyalty program will manage your Zomato Gold, Uber, Gaana subscriptions

Paytm has launched a subscription-based loyalty program that manages subscription to other popular services such as Zomato, Gaana, Uber and Uber Eats in one place. Called Paytm First, the program is priced at Rs 750 per annum. Paytm First subscribers will also get exclusive benefits from Paytm as well as on memberships of partner brands.

The program brings together all of the user's subscription such as food and shopping apps, and entertainment including music, movies and TV on one platform. To this end, Paytm has brought in Zomato Gold, Gaana, Uber and Uber Eats, Eros Now, Sony Liv, ViU Premium and more. The company also said that users could enjoy offers of more than Rs 12,000 upon their subscription. It said that Paytm is also offering an inaugural cashback offer worth Rs 100.

It also said that frequent moviegoers can avail benefits of over Rs 100 cashback every month on ticket booking. Additionally, Rs 6,000 worth of benefits on Uber and Rs 2,400 on Uber Eats can also be availed by the users. Along with this, users would also enjoy priority customer support and unlimited and free shipping from Paytm Mall.

"We are happy to have partnered with leading players from their respective verticals during the initial launch phase itself and we will continue to expand the Paytm First programme with more benefits and value to our customers." Deepak Abbot, Sr. Vice President, Paytm said.

The company said that this program is looking to bring in around 30 lakh subscribers within the first year of its launch. They also believe that it will lead to increasing use and retention of customers.

