PM Modi accepts Virat Kohli's fitness challenge, promises to post video soon

Although his love for yoga is very well known, what Indian netizens were perhaps not expecting was for the PM to accept Virat Kohli's fitness challenge. "Challenge accepted, Virat! I will be sharing my own #FitnessChallenge video soon," he tweeted.
This was in response to the nomination by Virat Kohli on a #FitnessChallenge. The 29-year-old cricketer who was in turn challenged by Olympic medallist Rajyavardhan Rathore had posted a video of doing his favourite core workout - planks - effortlessly and challenged PM Modi, wife Anushka Sharma and fellow cricketer MS Dhoni to take the challenge.
Challenge accepted, Virat! I will be sharing my own #FitnessChallenge video soon. @imVkohli #HumFitTohIndiaFit https://t.co/qdc1JabCYb- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2018
Post pictures and videos of how you keep yourself fit and send a #FitnessChallenge to your friends on social media. Here's my video and I challenge @iHrithik, @imVkohli & @NSaina to join in pic.twitter.com/pYhRY1lNEm- Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) May 22, 2018
I have accepted the #FitnessChallenge by @ra_THORe sir. Now I would like to challenge my wife @AnushkaSharma , our PM @narendramodi ji and @msdhoni Bhai for the same. #HumFitTohIndiaFit #ComeOutAndPlay pic.twitter.com/e9BAToE6bg- Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 23, 2018
This initiative makes me so proud ! Bravo @Ra_THORe #HumFitTohIndiaFit #FitnessChallenge this is how I commute to my office everyday. sitting static in a car is such a waste. Walk, cycle, jog, feel the earth, feel India get FIT! pic.twitter.com/twoI1vna9c- Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 22, 2018
Fabulous campaign by Sports Minister @Ra_THORe on #HumFitTohIndiaFit I accept #FitnessChallenge of @jayantsinha Here's my video & I challenge- Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 23, 2018
SMART CM @PemaKhanduBJP
SUPERSTAR ACTOR @BeingSalmanKhan
SUPERFIT ACTOR @saumyatandon pic.twitter.com/QnWpBpYCl9
