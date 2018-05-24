PM Modi accepts Virat Kohli's fitness challenge, promises to post video soon

Although his love for yoga is very well known, what Indian netizens were perhaps not expecting was for the PM to accept Virat Kohli's fitness challenge. "Challenge accepted, Virat! I will be sharing my own #FitnessChallenge video soon," he tweeted.

This was in response to the nomination by Virat Kohli on a #FitnessChallenge. The 29-year-old cricketer who was in turn challenged by Olympic medallist Rajyavardhan Rathore had posted a video of doing his favourite core workout - planks - effortlessly and challenged PM Modi, wife Anushka Sharma and fellow cricketer MS Dhoni to take the challenge.

The fitness challenge was initiated by Union Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Rajyavardhan Rathore who urged Indians to adopt a fitter lifestyle and show on social media how they remain healthy. First up was actor Hrithik Roshan, Virat Kohli and badminton player Saina Nehwal who were challenged by the minister.







In the video posted by Rathore he says that he is inspired by the PM who wants India to be a fit nation. He then says that as such, he will include a bit of vyayam or exercise during his work and proceeds to do a couple of push-ups in his impeccable work clothes. He then urges everyone to take a picture, make a video and post it on social media so that we can all inspire the rest of the country together.



#HumFitTohIndiaFit Post pictures and videos of how you keep yourself fit and send a #FitnessChallenge to your friends on social media. Here's my video and I challenge @iHrithik, @imVkohli & @NSaina to join in pic.twitter.com/pYhRY1lNEm - Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) May 22, 2018

Following his lead, Kohli tweeted, "I have accepted the challenge by Rathore sir. Now would like to challenge my wife Anushka Sharma, our PM Narendra Modi ji and MS Dhoni bhai for the same. #HumFitTohIndiaFit #ComeOutAndPlay."

Hrithik Roshan also took up the challenge and posted a video of cycling to work. "Easiest way to beat traffic... get a cycle," he says.



This initiative makes me so proud ! Bravo @Ra_THORe #HumFitTohIndiaFit #FitnessChallenge this is how I commute to my office everyday. sitting static in a car is such a waste. Walk, cycle, jog, feel the earth, feel India get FIT! pic.twitter.com/twoI1vna9c - Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 22, 2018

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju jumped in as well. A few months ago, a video of the minister working out had gone viral on social media. So, it is not a surprise to see him exercising. He also challenged Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu and actors Salman Khan and Saumya Tandon.



While we know what the PM has hidden up his sleeve, it will still be fun to watch take up the challenge!