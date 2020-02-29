PM Modi lays foundation stone of Bundelkhand Expressway; launches 10,000 farmers producer organisations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the Bundelkhand Expressway in Chitrakoot. The 296 km long expressway is made at a cost of around Rs 15,000 crore. This expressway will increase employment opportunities in the region and will also help in gaining momentum on the UP defence corridor, PM Modi said.

The Bundelkhand expressway in UP will connect areas districts such as Chitrakoot, Banda, Hamirpur and Jalaun. This expressway will also be instrumental in connecting the Bundelkhand region with the Agra- Lucknow Expressway and the Yamuna Expressway.

Talking about how the expressway will help in managing the unemployment crisis in the region, PM said, "Bundelkhand is going to be a big centre of Make in India. Goods made here will be exported worldwide. Setting up of huge factories in the region is also set to benefit small and micro enterprises in the region. Farmers of the region are also expected to benefit and this, in turn will lead to increased employment opportunities. Increased employment opportunities imply an increase in the income of the families. "

Apart from laying the foundation stone for Bundelkhand expressway, Modi also launched the Har Ghar Jal scheme and 10,000 farmers producer organisations (FPOs). Through the Har Ghar Jal Yojana, the government aims to provide piped water to every household in the Bundelkhand region. The FPOs launched today are aimed at providing small, marginal and landless farmers access to technology, quality seed, fertilizers and pesticides. This also includes help in marketing their products. The centre will provide a fund of Rs 15 lakh to each FPO.

The PM also distributed Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) to the beneficiaries of the PM-Kisan scheme. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister distributed assistive aids and special equipments to differently abled and senior citizens in the mega 'Samajik Adhikarta Shivir' in Prayagraj.

The PM distributed assistive aids and devices to nearly 27,000 senior citizens and differently abled under the Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana and ADIP schemes. The government has distributed 56,000 assistive aids and devices of different types to around 27,000 beneficiares. The cost of these aids is estimated to be Rs 19 crore.

