'Go to your doorstep, balcony and applaud those on frontline': PM Modi tells Indians to fight coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged all Indians to take part in thanking health care providers and emergency responders who are on the frontline combating novel coronavirus pandemic by clapping for them from their homes.

"On Sunday, at 5 pm, we should stand at our doors or on our balconies and clap for five minutes to thank these people," PM Modi said in his address.

The prime minister in his address to the nation recognised that COVID-19 has shaken the world affecting over 100 countries. "The world is passing through a huge crisis. This crisis has engulfed the entire human race. For the past two months, we have been watching with concern the news about coronavirus spreading across the world."

Also Read: Coronavirus in India Live Updates: As far as possible, work from home, says PM Modi

"Usually, when a natural crisis comes, it is limited to some countries. But this time, this outbreak has put all in danger," he said in his remarks.

The prime minister appealed the people not to panic and suggested a two-step solution to fight coronavirus pandemic which is Resolve and Restraint. "To combat this global epidemic, two major things are required: resolve and restraint," he said.

PM Modi also urged the citizens to follow the directives of the government. "Today, 130 crore Indians will have to strengthen their resolve that they will perform their duties to fight this global pandemic, they will have to resolve to follow guidelines set out by state and central government," he said speaking to the nation.

Also Read: Janta curfew: What is PM Modi's new formula to fight coronavirus?