Janta curfew: What is PM Modi's new formula to fight coronavirus?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Thursday evening. He spoke about ways to battle the coronavirus pandemic. He urged citizens to help the government in fighting the pandemic and asked citizens to observe "janta curfew". The janta curfew, as PM Modi explained, is a curfew observed by the janta and for the janta.

The Prime Minister urged Indians to follow janta curfew on Sunday, March 22, from 7am to 9pm. He asked people to not step out of their houses during that time. "This janta curfew on March 22 will help us acquaint ourselves with self-isolation," says PM Modi. He added that observing the janta curfew on Sunday will help Indians prepare for the coming hardships.

PM Modi also asked people to call 10 people on their phones and make them aware of the janta curfew. The minister also urged state governments to undertake measures to help in the observation of janta curfew.

He further added, "On March 22, 5:00 pm, we should extend gratitude towards those who are fulfilling their duties in these times," says PM Modi. In order to show their gratitude, people can applaud or clank utensils inside the premises of their homes including their doorsteps or balconies.

The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of social distancing and urged people to not step out of their homes unless it is of extreme importance. He also urged senior citizens over the age of 60 years to not step out of their homes. "We must follow all instructions of authorities to ensure we are not infected and also pledge to protect others from getting infected," said PM Modi.

PM Modi also asked people not to panic buy or hoard items. "Steps taken to ensure supply of essential items; don't go for panic buying," said PM Modi.

Also read: PM Modi speech Live updates: Janta curfew this Sunday; don't step out, says PM

Also read: Coronavirus in India Live Updates: As far as possible, work from home, says PM Modi