Trump discusses G-7 summit invitation, coronavirus, India-China tensions with PM Modi

US President Donald Trump has told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he plans to invite India to join an expanded Group of Seven summit in September. In a telephonic conversation with PM Modi on Tuesday, Trump discussed his plans for the US Presidency of G-7, the COVID-19 pandemic, and many other issues. He also invited the Indian Prime Minister to attend the next G-7 Summit to be held in United States in September.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Had a warm and productive conversation with my friend President Trump. We discussed his plans for the US Presidency of G-7, the COVID-19 pandemic, and many other issues."

"The richness and depth of India-US consultations will remain an important pillar of the post-COVID global architecture," he added.

G-7 is the group of top seven developed economies. These include the US, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Canada. Heads of states of these countries meet annually to discuss issues of global governance, including climate change, security and the economy.

Trump has postponed the G7 Summit till September and expressed his desire to expand the "outdated" bloc to G-10 or G-11, including India and three other nations to the grouping of the world's top economies.

According to statement released by Prime Minister's Office (PMO), President Trump spoke about the US Presidency of the Group of Seven (G-7), and conveyed his desire to expand the ambit of the grouping beyond the existing membership, to include other important countries including India. In this context, he extended an invitation to Prime Minister Modi to attend the next G-7 Summit to be held in the US, the release said.

"Prime Minister Modi commended President Trump for his creative and far-sighted approach, acknowledging the fact that such an expanded forum would be in keeping with the emerging realities of the post-COVID world. The Prime Minister said that India would be happy to work with the US and other countries to ensure the success of the proposed Summit," PMO stated.

PM Modi expressed concern regarding the ongoing civil disturbances in the US, and conveyed his best wishes for an early resolution of the situation.

The two leaders also exchanged views on other topical issues, such as the COVID-19 situation in the two countries, the situation on the India-China border, and the need for reforms in the World Health Organisation (WHO).

"President Trump warmly recalled his visit to India in February this year. Prime Minister Modi said that the visit had been memorable and historic on many accounts, and had also added new dynamism to the bilateral relationship," the release said.

"The exceptional warmth and candour of the conversation reflected the special nature of the Indo-US ties, as well as the friendship and mutual esteem between both leaders," it added.

By Chitranjan Kumar

