Infographic: Rs 21 lakh crore won't stop recession

India is set to face a recession this financial year since economic activity has come to a complete standstill due to coronavirus lockdown. The earlier four recessions (in fiscal 1958, 1966, 1973 and 1980) were attributed to poor monsoon and energy crisis. But this time around the situation looks a lot worse. Government has announced Rs 21 lakh crore economic package, but there's little hope it will prevent economic growth from sliding into negative territory. This BusinessToday.In infographic looks into previous recessions and how bad it might get this year.

