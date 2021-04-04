PM Modi holds high-level meeting to review COVID-19 situation, vaccination drive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a high-level meeting with senior government officials to review the coronavirus situation in the country. He also discussed the ongoing vaccination drive as cases continue to rise. The meeting was attended by senior officials including Cabinet Secretary, Principal Secretary, as well as the Health Secretary.

The meeting comes after the centre asked states to take strong actions to enforce safety measures including social distancing and using of masks. The government had said that the growing laxity in observing protocols have led to the surge in COVID-19 cases. Experts have also pointed out that there has been proliferation of mutant strains.

India recorded 93,249 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest since September 19. The country's overall tally has crossed 1.24 crore. Eight states account for 81.42 per cent of the infections including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh. Maharashtra alone accounts for 60 per cent of the total active coronavirus cases, followed by Chhattisgarh and Karnataka.

Several states have imposed strict restrictions including night curfews, shutting of schools and educational institutions to curb the ongoing second wave of the pandemic. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said that a lockdown could be imposed if cases continue to rise. Vaccination centres in Mumbai will remain open today. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that it might be a second wave for the country but for Delhi it is the fourth wave.

