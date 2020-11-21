PM Modi holds review meet on India's COVID-19 vaccine development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 20 held a meeting to review India's vaccination strategy in which issues like prioritisation of population groups and tech platform for rolling out vaccine for the coronavirus were discussed.

Modi tweeted that the meeting discussed important issues related to the progress of vaccine development, regulatory approvals and procurement.

"Reviewed various issues like prioritisation of population groups, reaching out to HCWs (health care workers), cold-chain Infrastructure augmentation, adding vaccinators and tech platform for vaccine roll-out," he said.

A number of COVID-19 vaccine candidates are in advanced phases of trial.