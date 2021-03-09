PM Modi inaugurates Maitri Setu between India, Bangladesh; check out cost, significance, things to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the Maitri Setu that will link India and Bangladesh. The Maitri Setu has been built over the Feni river, which flows between the Indian boundary in Tripura and Bangladesh. The 1.9-km-long bridge joins Sabroom in India with Ramgarh in Bangladesh. PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of multiple infrastructure projects in Tripura worth Rs 3,518 crore.

In a video message played at the event, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina hailed the inauguration of the "Maitri Setu" as a "historic moment". Hasina said, "We are creating a new era in South Asia through providing connectivity to India. We are in a region which has remained conservative in opening up and where regional trade is far below potential. I believe political boundaries should not become physical barriers for trade".

All you need to know about the Maitri Setu linking India and Bangladesh:

1. The Maitri Setu has been built at a project cost of Rs 133 crore.

2. The proposal to build a bridge over the river Feni was put forth by former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar in 2010.

3. The construction of the 1.7 km long international standard bridge started in 2017. The bridge has been constructed by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.

4. It is being developed as a corridor for trade and commerce between India's North-East and Bangladesh.

5. With the opening of the Feni Bridge, Agartala will become the first Indian city closest to an international sea port-- Chittagong International Seaport in Bangladesh.

Also read: Low base pushes passenger vehicle retail sales up 10.6% in Feb; two-wheelers down 16.08%

Also read: Life insurance sector sees 21% growth in Feb as financial year end looms