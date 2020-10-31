scorecardresearch
PM Modi pays tribute to former PM Indira Gandhi on 36th death anniversary

The prime minister had paid tribute to Gandhi in his monthly Mann ki Baat radio broadcast last Sunday as well

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her 36th death anniversary. The then prime minister was assassinated by her bodyguards here in 1984.

"Tributes to our former PM Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on her death anniversary," Modi tweeted.


The prime minister had paid tribute to Gandhi in his monthly Mann ki Baat radio broadcast last Sunday as well. "On the 31st of October we lost former Prime Minister of India, Smt. Indira Gandhi. I most respectfully pay my tributes to her," he said.

