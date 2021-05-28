scorecardresearch
PM Modi pays tribute to Veer Savarkar on his birth anniversary

Savarkar was born in 1883 in Maharashtra, and is seen as a hero, especially to parties and organisations which subscribe to Hindutva views

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to pioneering Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar on his birth anniversary. Tributes to the great freedom fighter and patriot Veer Savarkar on his birth anniversary, Modi tweeted.


