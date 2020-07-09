PM Modi speech at India Global Week 2020 today -- all you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make the inaugural address at the India Global Week 2020 via video conference today. The virtual conference is being organised in the UK, but will be aired across the world. The event will be fully virtual in the wake of coronavirus restrictions.

The three-day event, which will start at 1.30 PM, will see participation from several industry captains and global thought leaders. Prime Minister Nanrendra Modi's call for Atma Nirbhar Bharat will be the key feature of the event, where the keynote speakers will talk about opportunities before India amid the global pandemic. Over 5,000 global thought leaders from around 30 nations will take part in the event on the theme 'Be the Revival: India and a Better New World'.

Of them, around 250 senior business and strategic experts will speak during the event. Those participating from India are External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Commerce and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu, Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, and spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

UK's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Home Secretary Priti Patel, US Ambassador to India KenJuster, among others are the key participants at the event. The mega virtual event will also feature a performance "Atma Nirbhar Bharat" by Madhu Nataraj and a special 100th birth anniversary concert in tribute to the sitar maestro Ravi Shankar by three of his most eminent students.

Where to watch

The Prime Minister's speech will be covered by India Today, Aaj Tak and Business Today. You can catch all the live updates on the PM's speech on BusinessToday.In.

Also read: Ayurvedic cure for coronavirus? India, US to conduct joint clinical trials