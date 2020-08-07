'New education policy a game-changer; need to create global citizens,' says PM Modi on NEP 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called the reforms undertaken under the newly announced National Education Policy 2020 a "game-changer". Speaking at an education conclave held by UGC via video link, PM Modi spoke about the NEP for the first time since it was passed last week.

Stating the benefits of the new policy, he enunciated that it's heartening that no region or section has raised any concerns of bias in NEP so far, adding that everyone needs to join hands to make this policy a reality.

PM Modi further stated that globalised students should also be connected to their roots. Elaborating on the point, he articulated that it was very important to bring India's education system at par with the rest of the world as a lot of questions were being raised for years on whether the country's education system was helping children become creative and develop curiosity in them.

The prime minister underscored that while "we need to create global citizens; they should also be connected to their roots" which is why the NEP 2020 states that students should be taught in their regional languages so that their base can become even stronger in future. He expressed that the policy focuses on 'how to think' rather than 'what to think'.

He also said that there were no major changes in the country's education system over the years. As a result, instead of promoting values of curiosity and imagination, herd mentality was being encouraged.

PM Modi highlighted that NEP 2020 will create "nation builders" as it speaks about how students can be skilled to make them future-ready. He also emphasised that critical and innovative thinking can't be encouraged in children if there is no passion in education and no philosophy of education.

PM Modi also pointed out that a lot of work has been done to develop dignity of labour in the NEP 2020. Talking about the autonomy of educational institutes, he underlined that those (institutions) that worked on better quality education would be given more autonomy.

The virtual conclave had the Vice-Chancellors (VC) and directors of several universities and institutes in attendance. Besides Education Minister Ramesh Nishank Pokhriyal, Minister of State (MoS) Sanjay Dhotre, UGC Chairman DP Singh, Secretary of Higher Education Amit Khare, Chairman of the NEP drafting committee K Kasturitangan, UGC VC Bhushan Patwardhan also participated in the programme.