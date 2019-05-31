PM Modi takes first decision after re-election, extends scholarship to wards of martyred state police officials

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Council of Ministers assumed office on Friday, following a grand swearing-in ceremony on Thursday evening. Following the assuming of office, the Prime Minister made his first decision on Friday evening. PM Modi announced major changes to the Prime Minister's Scholarship Scheme under the National Defence Fund.

"Major changes approved in PM's Scholarship Scheme under the National Defence Fund including enhanced scholarships for wards of police personnel martyred in terror or Maoist attacks," said PM Modi in a tweet.

The government has also changed the in rates of scholarship. The rates are now Rs 2,500 per month for boys and Rs 3,000 for girls. It was Rs 2,000 for boys and Rs 2,250 for girls earlier.

It further said that the Ministry of Home Affairs will be the nodal ministry in this regard.

Our Government's first decision dedicated to those who protect India! Major changes approved in PM's Scholarship Scheme under the National Defence Fund including enhanced scholarships for wards of police personnel martyred in terror or Maoist attacks. https://t.co/Vm90BD77hm pic.twitter.com/iXhFNlBCIc - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 31, 2019

The National Defence Fund (NDF) was set up in 1962 to utilise voluntary donations in cash and kind for the promotion of the national defence effort. At present the fund is being used for the welfare of the Armed Forces, the Para Military Forces and Railways Protection Forces and their dependents.

The Executive Committee headed by the Prime Minister with Defence, Finance and Home ministers as members administers this fund. The Prime Minister's Scholarship Scheme, which is under the NDF, is implemented to encourage technical and post-graduate education of widows and wards of armed forces personnel. Around 5,500 wards are awarded the PMSS every year.

