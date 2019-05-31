PM Modi Cabinet Ministers' Portfolio: Amit Shah gets home ministry, Nirmala Sitharaman is the new finance minister

Nirmala Sitharaman has been appointed as the new finance minister a day after the swearing-in ceremony of the new government. Earlier, speculation was rife the finance ministry would go to BJP chief Amit Shah. He has instead been given the role of the Home Minister. Former Home Minister Rajnath Singh has been allocated the Defence Ministry.

Nirmala Sitharaman has been given the charge of finance ministry after Arun Jaitley opted out of the race due to his health issues. She had taken the charge of the defence ministry during the previous Modi government after late Manohar Parrikar was sworn-in as Goa chief minister. Piyush Goyal has retained the Railways Ministry.

Allocation of portfolios among the members of the Union Council of Ministers as advised by PM @narendramodipic.twitter.com/zG7djXbphn - PIB India (@PIB_India) May 31, 2019

Smriti Irani, who was dubbed as the giant killer after her emphatic victory over Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Amethi, has been made the Minister of Women and Child Development. Former foreign secretary, S Jaishankar, will be the new Minister of External Affairs after Sushma Swaraj was dropped from the new Modi Cabinet.

Dr Harsh Vardhan has been appointed as Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Minister of Science and Technology, and Minister of Earth Sciences. A new entry in the Modi Cabinet is Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', who has been appointed Human Resource and Development Minister.

Senior BJP leader and former Karnataka chief minister, DV Sadananda Gowda, will look after Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers. BJP ally and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ramvilas Paswan has been chosen to head the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. Narendra Singh Tomar has been made the Minister of agriculture. Prakash Javadekar has been given the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Environment.

BJP MP from Patna Sahib in Bihar, Ravi Shankar Prasad, has been appointed as the Minister of Law and Justice, and Minister and Electronics and Information Technology. BJP ally in Punjab, Shiromani Akali Dal's Harsimrat Kaur Badal has been given the Ministry of Food Processing Industries. Other ministers who have got major portfolios in the new Modi Cabinet include Arjun Munda tribal affairs; Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (Minister of Minority Affairs); Pralhad Joshi (Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines); and Mahendra Nath Pandey (Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship).

Here's a list of all the major ministries allotted to the Cabinet ministers.

General (Retd) VK Singh to be the MoS in the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Ramdas Athwale to be the MoS in the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Anurag Thakur to be the MoS in the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Corporate Affairs. pic.twitter.com/dyxxIu19Rc â ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2019

