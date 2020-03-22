Coronavirus in India: PM Modi thanks citizens for supporting 'Janata Curfew'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the of people of India for showing their gratitude to those who are serving others at the risk of getting infected by coronavirus themselves. People across the country came out of their homes and on their balconies at 5 pm on Sunday to clap, clang utensils and ring bells to express solidarity.

PM Modi took to Twitter and thanked people for showing support. "The nation thanks every citizen who is leading the fight against Coronavirus. My gratitude to the countrymen," he tweeted.

He said that this is just a beginning of nation's victory march in a long battle against the deadly virus.

As the clock struck five, people came out in balconies, lawns and terraces, to express gratitude to doctors, nurses and others working continuously to combat Covid 19. The country also observed an unprecedented 'Janta Curfew' to control the spread of the deadly virus.

Influencers and achievers from various fields and several organisations also voiced their support to the Janata Curfew.

In his address to the nation on Thursday evening, PM Modi had urged citizens to help the government in fighting the pandemic and had asked citizens to observe "janta curfew". The janta curfew, as PM Modi explained, was a curfew observed by the janta and for the janta.

The Prime Minister had asked Indians to follow janta curfew on Sunday, March 22, from 7am to 9pm. He asked people to not step out of their houses during that time. He also highlighted the importance of social distancing.

Also Read: 'Go to your doorstep, balcony and applaud those on frontline': PM Modi tells Indians to fight coronavirus

Also Read: Coronavirus in India Live Updates: Janata Curfew! PM Modi thanks people for applauding COVID-19 warriors