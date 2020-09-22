PM Modi to address IIT Guwahati convocation at 12pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the convocation at IIT Guwahati at 12 pm today. The address would be through video conferencing. Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Union Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre would also participate in the event.

Around 1,803 students including 687 BTech and 637 MTech students would receive their degrees in the convocation.

"Looking forward to joining the Convocation ceremony of IIT Guwahati at 12 noon via video conferencing," tweeted PM Modi.

Dr. Rajiv I Modi, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Guwahati and Professor TG Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, will also address the gathering during the virtual convocation.

"Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the physical presence of graduating students in the 22nd Convocation is not possible. Hence, to create an ambiance of involvement in this august occasion for the graduating students, a virtual reality (VR) mode is adopted using avatars," said an IIT Guwahati official.

