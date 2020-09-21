PM Modi defends farm bills once again; says will change economic condition of farmers

Defending the farm bills that were passed in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday said that it will change the economic conditions of farmers. He also said that farm bills are not against agricultural mandis. Calling them the need of the hour, PM Modi said that with this, farmers would be able to sell their produce at any rate and anywhere in the world.

The Prime Minister also said that the Minimum Support Price would continue. "Yesterday, two farm bills were passed in Parliament. I congratulate my farmers. This change in farming sector is the need of the present hour and our government has brought this reform for farmers. I want to make it clear that these bills is not against agriculture mandis," he said.

Rajya Sabha passed the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 through voice vote. Opposition parties created ruckus in the parliament once the bills were passed.

PM Modi congratulated farmers and said that the BJP government has brought this reform for them. "These farm bills will empower the farmers to freely trade their produce anywhere. I want to make it clear that these bills are not against the mandis. Farmers can now sell their produce at any cost they want. They would now be free to sell their products anywhere they want. New farm bills will change the economic status of the farmers," he said. PM Modi said that the NDA government has continuously worked to modernise the agricultural sector.

The Prime Minister's comments come amid vehement protests by the Opposition. The Congress party has said that it will launch a protest against the bills. The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has advised its state committees to take up the matter among the masses. Several farm organisations have also called for a bandh on September 25.

Twelve Opposition parties, including All India Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, Telangana Rashtra Samithi, CPI, CPM, gave a no-confidence notice against Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh over the manner in which these bills were passed.

