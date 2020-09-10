PM Modi to virtually address conclave on 'School Education in 21st Century'

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has announced that PM Narendra Modi will be addressing the Conclave on "School education in 21st Century" under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The PM will be speaking at 11:00 am on September 11 via video conferencing.

The recently rechristened Ministry of Education is organising the two-day conclave which will be held from September 10-September 11. The conclave is part of MoE's Shisha Parv program which aims to educate principals, peachers, parents, students and schools about NEP 2020.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had delivered the inaugural address at the 'Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under NEP-2020' on 7th August 2020. Then on September 7, the PM addressed the Governors' Conference on the NEP 2020.

NEP-2020 is the first education policy launched by a BJP-led government. It came 34 years after the last revision which was under the National Policy on Education 1986. NEP-2020, according to the centre is a move towards major reforms in both school and higher education level.

"The new National Education Policy aims at making India into an equitable and vibrant knowledge society. It envisions an India-centred education system that contributes directly to transforming India into a Global Superpower," read a press release by the PMO on the NEP.

Major changes to the education infrastructure being made by the NEP 2020 include - universalisation of Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) for children up to the age 8., replacing the 10+2 structure of school curriculum with the 5+3+3+4 structure, developing a new National Curricular Framework for School Education and vocational integration from class 6 onwards.

"The comprehensive transformation aimed in the NEP will bring about a paradigm shift in the country's education system and create an enabling and reinvigorated educational ecosystem for a new Atmanirbhar Bharat envisaged by Hon'ble Prime Minister of India," read the press release.

