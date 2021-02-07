PM Modi to visit poll-bound Assam and West Bengal, what's on his agenda today?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit poll-bound Assam and Bengal on Saturday, February 7. Posting he agenda for the day along with a tweet, PM Modi said, "Leaving for Assam and West Bengal. Do watch the programmes LIVE."

In Assam, the prime minister will lay the foundation stone of two hospitals and launch 'Asom Mala', a programme for state highways as well as major district roads, at Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district of Assam.

"I will be among the people of Assam tomorrow. At a programme in Dhekiajuli, Sonitpur district, the 'Asom Mala' programme will be launched, which will boost the state's road infrastructure. This initiative will contribute to Assam's economic progress and improve connectivity," PM Modi tweeted.

Leaving for Assam and West Bengal. Do watch the programmes LIVE.#AatmanirbharPurviBharat pic.twitter.com/ZRjXQoXK9B Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 7, 2021

"Foundation stones for medical colleges and hospitals in Biswanath and Charaideo will be laid. This will boost Assam's health infrastructure. In the last few years, the state has made rapid strides in healthcare. This has benefitted not only Assam but also the entire Northeast," he said in another tweet. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will also be present on the occasion.

Later in the day, the prime minister will visit West Bengal, where he will inaugurate an LPG import terminal built by state-run BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited).

"Tomorrow evening, I would be in Haldia, West Bengal. At programme there, will dedicate to the nation the LPG import terminal built by BPCL. Will also dedicate to the nation Dobhi-Durgapur Natural Gas Pipeline section of the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga project," PM Modi tweeted on Saturday, February 6.

He will also lay the foundation stone for a pivotal project for the Haldia refinery of the Indian Oil Corporation.

"ROB-cum-flyover at Ranichak in Haldia: Another project to be inaugurated by the prime minister is a four-lane ROB-cum-flyover at Ranichak in Haldia on NH 41. It has been built at the cost of ?190 crore," the PMO (Prime Minister's Office) said.

"These projects are in line with Prime Minister's vision of Purvodaya, of driving growth of the eastern India," it added.