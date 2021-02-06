'Judiciary always interprets Constitution positively': PM Modi at Gujarat HC's diamond jubilee event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, February 6, virtually released a commemorative postage stamp on Gujarat High Court as part of the institution's Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

"I want to congratulate Gujarat High Court for always working towards securing truth and justice in the country. In the past years, Gujarat High Court and the Bar have carved a distinctive identity with their legal understanding, scholarship and intellectualism," he said.

The prime minister lauded the work of the judiciary, one of the four pillars of India's democracy during the event. PM Modi said the judiciary has always interpreted the Constitution positively and has always performed its duty.

"Our judiciary has always interpreted Constitution positively and creatively to strengthen it further. Be it safeguarding the rights of people of the country or when any situation arose where national interest needed to be prioritised, the judiciary has always performed its duty," PM Modi said during the Diamond Jubilee of Gujarat High Court.

Gujarat High Court completed sixty years of its establishment on May 1, 2020.

"The duty and devotion with which the Gujarat HC has acted for justice, the readiness for its constitutional duties has strengthened both country's judicial system and the democracy," the prime minister added.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Supreme Court Justice MR Shah, Gujarat High Court Chief Justice Vikram Nath, Gujarat cabinet ministers, Gujarat HC judges, Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, and Advocate General Kamal Trivedi were present during the ceremony.

