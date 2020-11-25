scorecardresearch
PM Modi unveils coin, postal stamp to commemorate 100 years of Lucknow University

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who's is also a Lok Sabha member from Lucknow, were present on this occasion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday unveiled a commemorative coin of the centennial foundation day of the University of Lucknow through a video conference.

He also released a special commemorative postal stamp issued by India Post and its special cover during the event.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who's is also a Lok Sabha member from Lucknow, were present on this occasion.

