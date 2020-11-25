PM Modi unveils coin, postal stamp to commemorate 100 years of Lucknow University

Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday unveiled a commemorative coin of the centennial foundation day of the University of Lucknow through a video conference.
He also released a special commemorative postal stamp issued by India Post and its special cover during the event.
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who's is also a Lok Sabha member from Lucknow, were present on this occasion.
Also Read: Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer to set up new plants for COVID-19-like diseases
Also Read: Landline users will have to add '0' before dialling mobile number from January 1
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today