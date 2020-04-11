PM Modi video conference: Interaction with CMs at 11am, extension of lockdown to be discussed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the Chief Ministers at 11 am via video conferencing. During this interaction, whether the 21 day lockdown that is ending next week needs to be extended or not will be decided. This video conference comes a day after the Health Ministry hinted at a possible extension of the nationwide lockdown in order to counter COVID-19.

In an address to leaders across party lines in Parliament on Wednesday, the Prime Minister made it crystal clear that the priority of this government is to "save each and every life" and that the lockdown won't be lifted in one go on April 14.

According to an official statement, he said states, district administrations and experts have suggested extension of the lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.

Odisha was the first state to act in this direction as it extended the lockdown to April 30. "Prime Minister Modi made it clear that lockdown is not being lifted and also that the life pre-corona and post-corona will not be same," Biju Janata Dal leader Pinaki Misra had told after Wednesday's interaction.

This is for the second time the prime minister will interact with the chief ministers via video link after the lockdown was imposed. During his April 2 interaction with chief ministers, Modi had pitched for a "staggered" exit from the ongoing lockdown.

Before the lockdown was announced on March 24, the prime minister had interacted with the chief ministers on March 20 to discuss means to check the spread of the deadly virus.

Number of coronavirus positive cases stands at 6,565 whereas the death toll has reached 239 as of April 11,2020, 08:00 am. According to Health Ministry data, 642 people have been cured and discharged till now.

(Edited with inputs from PTI)

