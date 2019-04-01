PM Narendra Modi film gets green signal from Delhi court, PIL against movie's release date rejected

In a major relief to the makers of PM Modi's biopic, the Delhi High Court has dismissed a PIL seeking a stay on the release of the film during the period of model code of conduct ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The petitioner had claimed the film PM Narendra Modi, if permitted to release for public viewing before the elections, would violate the model code of conduct imposed by the Election Commission.

The plea questioned the timing of the film and said if it was released as scheduled, PM Modi would get electoral mileage.

The petitioner urged the court to pass orders ensuring the film was not released as per the scheduled date.

However, after listening to all the arguments, the Delhi HC has rejected the PIL.

The release of Omung Kumar's biopic on Narendra Modi has drawn flak from Opposition parties who have called it a political propaganda.

The biopic features Vivek Oberoi as PM Modi and is set to release on April 5, six days before the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls on April 11.

Earlier the film was scheduled to be out on 12 April, a day after the completion of the first phase of the General Elections.

