PNB scam accused Mehul Choksi hospitalised, tests negative for COVID-19

Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi has been admitted at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital in Dominica's capital city of Roseau. It is unclear why he has been admitted but he has tested negative for COVID-19. Choksi, who has been accused of siphoning off Rs 13,500 crore of public money from the state-run Punjab National Bank, is admitted into the Imray Wade ward of the hospital under extremely tight security.

Antigua's news channel Nature Isle News (NIN) tried to get access to Choksi but was denied so by the police. The police told NIN that only Choksi's legal team could meet him, according to an Antigua Newsroom report.



Mehul Choski admitted to hospital, tests negative for COVID-19 https://t.co/vwDZnKs9GX via @AntiguaNewsRoom AntiguaNewsRoom (@AntiguaNewsRoom) May 30, 2021 Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne alleged that the PNB scam accused travelled from Antigua to Dominica to spend a 'good time' with his girlfriend but was caught by Dominican Police. "Mehul Choksi made a mistake and the information we are getting is that Choksi travelled with his girlfriend probably to spend some good time, but he was caught in Dominica and now he can be deported back to India," Browne said in an interview. Meanwhile, the first pictures of the fugitive businessman surfaced this Saturday. Choksi can be seen behind bars in these photographs and there are bruises on his hands and wrists and his left eye appears to be swollen. pic.twitter.com/cQuio6PwSL AntiguaNewsRoom (@AntiguaNewsRoom) May 29, 2021

Choksi's lawyers have claimed that policemen looking like Antiguan and Indian abducted him from Antigua and Barbuda's Jolly Harbour. They further stated that Choksi was taken to Dominica and tortured. Antigua and Barbuda Police have, however, denied allegations of abduction and torture of Mehul Choksi.

Also read: Mehul Choksi went to Dominica to spend 'good time' with girlfriend: Antigua PM

Also read: Mehul Choksi's photos from Dominica surface; show him behind bars, with injury marks