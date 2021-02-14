Post-budget cheer: Foreign investors pump in Rs 22,000 crore in February

Overseas investors pumped in Rs 22,038 crore into the Indian markets in February so far amid positive sentiments around the Union Budget. According to depositories data, overseas investors poured Rs 20,593 crore into equities and Rs 1,445 crore in the debt segment, taking the total net investment to Rs 22,038 crore between February 1-12.

In January, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) were net investors to the tune of Rs 14,649 crore. Himanshu Srivastava, associate director - manager research, Morningstar India, attributed the strong inflows in February to "the positive sentiments around the equity markets after the Union Budget." Besides, there are other indicators that support FPI flows into the equity markets, like the continuous decline in the COVID-19 case count, the rollout of vaccines, growth in earnings and measures taken by the government to boost the economy, Srivastava said.

V K Vijayakumar, the chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, noted that there is sectoral rotation happening in the market now. In 2020, the pharma sector was a preferred choice, and the sector did very well, while banking stocks underperformed due to potential non-performing assets concerns.

"Now the banking stocks are again sought after by the FPIs. IT stocks continue to be favorites with high delivery buying," he added.

S Ranganathan, head of research at LKP Securities, said "sectors like private banks, consumer, FMCG and IT have seen foreign flows as Indian companies have exhibited resilience and demonstrated growth post lifting of the lockdown restrictions in third quarter".

Harsh Jain, co-founder and COO at Groww added, "With the economic condition of India improving at speeds much better than earlier thought, this trend of FPI investments might continue in the near future."

