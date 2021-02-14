Mcap of 7 of top-10 companies jumps over Rs 1.40 lakh crore; RIL biggest gainer

Seven out of top-19 valuable firms together added a total of Rs 1,40,430.45 crore to their market capitalisation last week, with Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) emerging as the biggest gainer. The surge in the market valuation of the companies reflects an optimistic broader market sentiment. The BSE benchmark jumped 812.67 points, or 1.60 per cent, during the week.

The firms that saw their valuations gain comprise RIL, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). Meanwhile, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank and Hindustan Unilever witnessed a decline in their market caps. RIL's valuation saw a jump of Rs 74,329.95 crore to Rs 12,94,038.34 crore, the most among the top-10 companies.

Also Read: Mcap of top 10 companies surge by Rs 5 lakh crore; banks steal the show

ICICI Bank added Rs 22,943.86 crore to Rs 4,47,323.82 crore in its valuation and Infosys witnessed a jump of Rs 15,888.27 crore to Rs 5,57,835.85 crore.

HDFC's market valuation rallied Rs 12,439.33 crore to Rs 5,02,316.66 crore and that of Tata Consultancy Services gained Rs 12,420.4 crore to Rs 11,97,442.25 crore.

Bajaj Finance added Rs 2,274.77 crore to take its valuation to Rs 3,36,032.83 crore and State Bank of India's market capitalisation gained Rs 133.87 crore to Rs 3,50,915.73 crore.

Also Read: HDFC's market capitalisation crosses Rs 5 lakh crore mark for first time

In contrast, HDFC Bank's valuation declined Rs 8,015.87 crore to Rs 8,71,719.64 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Limited dipped Rs 6,684.48 crore to Rs 5,26,747.02 crore.

The market capitalisation of Kotak Mahindra Bank plunged Rs 6,160.88 crore to Rs 3,86,580.16 crore.

Among the ranking of ten most valued firms, Reliance Industries remained the most valued company followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance.