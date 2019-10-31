Presidents rule revoked after J&K split into 2 union territories

The President's rule imposed in undivided Jammu and Kashmir was on Thursday revoked following bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories.

The two UTs of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh come into existence on Thursday after the central government on August 5 decided to abrogate the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and create them on October 31.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (2) of article 356 of the Constitution, I, Ram Nath Kovind, President of India, hereby revoke the proclamation issued by me under the said article on the 19th December, 2018 in relation to the State of Jammu and Kashmir," the official notification said.

Earlier, the central rule was imposed in Jammu and Kashmir in June 2018 after resignation of the then Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti when the BJP withdrew support to the PDP led goverment.

The central rule as 'Governor's rule' continued for six months. After six months, President's rule was imposed for next six months which was subsequently extended with the approval of Parliament.

Article 356 of the Constitution under which President's rule is imposed in a state, is not applicable in Union Territories.

G C Murmu and R K Mathur will be sworn-in as first Lt Governors of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh respectively on Thursday.

