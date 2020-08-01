scorecardresearch
Prime Minister Modi extends greetings to nation on Eid-al-Adha

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, PM Modi expressed hope that the festival of Eid-al-Adha will be an inspiration for everyone to create a just, harmonious, and inclusive society

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended Eid greetings and hoped that the festival inspires us to create a "just, harmonious and an inclusive" society. Eid al-Adha, also called the festival of sacrifice, is being celebrated on Saturday.


"Eid Mubarak. Greetings on Eid al-Adha. May this day inspire us to create a just, harmonious and inclusive society," the prime minister tweeted. May the spirit of brotherhood and compassion be furthered, he said.

