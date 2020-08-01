Eid-al-Adha Mubarak 2020: Bakrid Wishes, Whatsapp Messages, Images, Quotes to share with your friends, family

Eid-al-Adha or Bakrid is regarded as an important festival in the Muslim community both in and outside India. This festival is observed on the tenth day of Dhu-al-Hijjah, which is the twelfth and the last month of the Islamic calendar. Eid-ul-Adha 2020 will be celebrated on August 1 across India. This day is celebrated to honour the sacrifices or 'Qurbani' made by Prophet Ibrahim given his strong faith towards Allah. People celebrate this day with feasts, prayers, and parades. Many people also undertake the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

If you are pondering how to make this day special for your Muslim friends and colleagues, we have you covered. Here are some wishes, messages, quotes and images that you can share with your friends on this Eid-al-Adha:

"I wish you a very happy and peaceful Eid-al-Adha. May Allah accept your good deeds, forgive your transgressions and sins and ease the suffering of all peoples around the globe. Happy Eid Mubarak!"

"May God give you happiness of heaven above. Happy Eid Mubarak 2020!"

"Wishing that Allah brings you treasured moments of happiness and joy on the festive occasion of Eid-al-Adha. Bakra Eid Mubarak!"

"May this Eid-al-Adha bring peace, prosperity and happiness to you and your family."'

"No shadows to depress you, only joys to surround you, God himself to bless you, these are my best wishes for you, Today, tomorrow and everyday. Eid-al-Adha Mubarak."

"May Allah bless you in all future endeavours and you get continued prosperity in every path of life. Eid Mubarak 2020 to you!"

"Enjoy peace, prosperity and tranquility. Offer your best to Allah and know that your sacrifice will be rewarded with the most divine blessings of all."

"On Eid-al-Adha, wishing that your sacrifices are appreciated and your prayers are answered by the almighty. Have a blessed Eid-al-Adha."

"Enjoy like a Child and be thankful to Allah for he has bestowed you with such a beautiful day. Eid Mubarak!"