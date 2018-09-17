PM Modi has less than Rs 50,000 cash-in-hand, owns assets worth Rs 2.28 crore

After exhorting millions of Indians to use digital modes of payment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it seems, is doing his best to make India a less-cash economy. PM Modi's cash-in-hand dropped by a whopping 67 per cent to Rs 48,944 as of March 31 this year from around Rs 1,50,000 in the previous year.

However, the gross total value of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's financial assets is over Rs 2.28 crore as on March 31, 2018. This includes movable assets worth Rs 1,28,50,498 and the current market value of PM Modi's residential property in Gandhinagar - worth Rs 1 crore.

The Prime Minister had bought a one-fourth part in a 3531.45 sq.ft. residential property for just over Rs 1 lakh in 2002. Its value has remained unchanged in the last one year.

Apart from immovable assets, the latest disclosure shows that the PM has a bank balance worth Rs 11,29,690 in SBI's Gandhinagar NSCH Branch.

PM Modi has also invested Rs 1,07,96,288 in fixed deposits and MOD (Multi Option Deposit Scheme) at the same branch.

Infrastructure bond deposits (tax saving) of Rs 20,000 dated January 25, 2012, are part of PM's declarations. He has also invested Rs 5,18,235 in National Saving Certificate (Post) and a life insurance (LIC) policy of Rs 1,59,281 as on March 31, 2018.

PM Modi doesn't have any car registered in his name. PM's latest declaration states that he doesn't own any motor vehicle, aircraft, yachts or ships.

Also, the Prime Minister hasn't bought any gold jewellery ever since he took over the office. His gold jewellery includes four pieces of gold rings, weighing approximately 45 grams worth Rs 1,38,060 as on March 31, 2018.

The declaration shows that the Prime Minister has not taken any loan from banks.

In contrast, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has cash-in-hand of over Rs 10 lakh. Jaitley's bank balance in savings accounts in Greater Kailash branch of SBI and HDFC Bank as on March 31, 2018 was at Rs 1.58 crore.