PSEB Result 2019: Class 10th and 12th result likely next week, know how to check result

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is likely to announce Class 10th and 12th results soon on its official website- pseb.ac.in. Though there has not been any official confirmation by the Board, a report by India Today suggests that PSEB class 10th results are expected to be declared on May 15. However, Class 12th results are likely to be announced earlier by the Punjab Board.

The PSEB conducted the Class 10th exams from March 15 to April 2, 2019, while the Class 12th exams were conducted from March 1 to March 29, 2019. Last year, a total of 59.47% of students had passed in Class 10th exam. On the other hand, 65.97% students had passed the 12th standard exams.

Here' s how you can check your PSEB Result 2019, once it is announced:

Step-1: Visit the official website of the Board.

Step-2: On the homepage, click on the link which says 'PSEB Punjab Board Class 10th, Class 12th Result 2019'.

Step-3: Enter your details like name and roll number.

Step-4: Click on 'Submit'.

Step-5: PSEB Result 2019 will be displayed on screen.

Step-6: Download the result and take a print out for future references.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

