ICSE, ISC Results 2019 declared; Juhi Rupesh Kajaria, Manhar Bansal top class 10 exam, score 99.60%

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 results 2019 today at 3 p.m . Students who appeared for the ISC and ICSE board exams can check their results online on cisce.org or results.cisce.org .

According to CISCE's official notification, students can also check their result via SMS.

Dewang Kumar Agarwal from Kolkata and Vibha Swaminathan Bengaluru have topped the ISC exam with 100 percent marks. This is for the first time, the students have scored 100 per cent in ISC exam.

Juhi Rupesh Kajaria from Mumbai and Manhar Bansal from Muktsar have topped ICSE class 10 exam with 99.60 per cent.

In ICSE, 99.05 per cent girls have qualified Class 10 Board exam and pass percentage of boys is recorded 98.12 per cent.

On the other hand, the pass percentage of girls is recorded 97.84 per cent and 95.40 per cent of boys in 2019 ISC Class 12 exam.

The Western region has topped ICSE Class 10 Board exam 2019 with 99.76 per cent. The results are divided among Western, Southern, Eastern, Northern and abroad regions. In ISC 2019 class 12 exam, the highest pass percentage is recorded from abroad with 99.69 per cent have cleared the exam.

The pass percentage of ICSE class 10 exam is recorded at 98.54 per cent, up by 0.03 per cent from last year. However, pass percentage of ISC 12 exam is recorded 96.52 per cent- arise by 0.31 per cent from last year.

The ICSE exams were conducted in 60 subjects, of which 22 are Indian languages and 10 are foreign languages, including two classical languages.

The CISCE will send marksheets and passing certificates to schools on May 11 Saturday.

How to check ICSE, ISC Results 2019 via SMS:

1) To get ICSE Results 2019 on your Mobile SMS ICSE<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883.

2) To get ISC Results 2019 on your Mobile SMS ISC<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883.

How to check ICSE, ISC Results 2019 online:

Step 1. Go to the cisce.org or examresults.net. website.

Step 2. Click on the link 'Results 2019'.

Step 3. Select ISC class 12th or ICSE class 10th , as applicable, from the course option.

Step 4. Enter your Unique ID, Index No. and CAPTCHA as shown on the screen.

Step 5. Now, click on submit option.

Step 6. You result will appear on the screen.

Step 7. Download the ICSE result and keep a print-out of it for future reference.

This year, the ICSE Class 10 board exams were held from February 22 and the ISC Class 12 exams were held from February 4. Both ended on March 25.

Students can check their ICSE, ISC Result 2019 via ICSE & ISC Board Exam Result 2019 app by following the given steps:

Download the app on your Android, IOS or any smart window's phone

Enter your roll number, registration number, date of birth etc.

Submit the details

Your result will appear.

Download the result and take a print out for further reference.

ICSE, ISC result 2019- passing marks

To pass the exam students need to score at least 33 marks in ICSE class 10th exam and have a similar aggregate percentage.

To clear the ISC class 12th exam, students need to have minimum 40 per cent marks in each subject as well as aggregate.

The CISCE has also announced the dates for the compartmental examination for class 10 and class 12, which will be held from July 15 to 17, 2019.

For the first time the CISCE has introduced compartment exams. This will give students a chance to re-appear for the exam again within the same year. Earlier students had to wait for an entire year.

