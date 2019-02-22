Pulwama attack: Security tightened across Mumbai railway stations over terror threat inputs

Following Pulwama terror attack last week, the Railway administration has beefed up its security across its network, particularly in the Mumbai metropolitan region, officials said Friday.

Although there was no specific intelligence input, security has been stepped up for the safety of passengers, Railway officials said.

"Following instructions from the Railway Board, the apex body of the Indian Railway, security has been stepped up across its network, especially in Mumbai," officials said.

They also said that that the railway authorities in Mumbai got the instructions from the Railway Board to stay alert in the wake of Pulwama terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir last week and general elections due to be held in April-May this year.

According to the officials, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has not only advised the Railways, but other authorities as well, which includes local police, airports, malls, cinema halls and other public places.

Central Railway (CR) and the Western Railway (WR) are headquartered in Mumbai and they are the lifeline of the city as over 70 lakh people use suburban trains for commuting daily.

K K Ashraf, senior divisional security commissioner of Mumbai division of the CR said, "Security has been enhanced in the wake of Pulwama terror attack. We have issued advisories to all the units to stay alert and keep a vigil."

"We have deployed maximum number of personnel at the platforms and stations. Our men in civil dress are keeping a watch on people. Starting yesterday, combing operation is carried out in the morning and evening peak hours as a precautionary measure," he said.

"There is no specific intelligence input, but we are following the general instructions for the safety of our passengers," Ashraf added. A senior WR official said security agencies have been put on high alert.

"WR teams are keeping a watch on the stations through CCTV cameras and conducting mock drills. Long distance trains, especially the Delhi-bound ones, are being checked with sniffer dogs and bomb detection squads," the official said.

